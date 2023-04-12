Pakistani court utilizes ChatGPT-4 to grant bail in a juvenile kidnapping case
A municipal court in Pakistan has announced its judgment using artificial intelligence technology, a first for the Asian country.
The case was processed by ChatGPT-4, OpenAI's cutting-edge AI chatbot, before the local judge announced the decision, Samaa reported on Wednesday.
"The court, in its verdict, stated that it started to experiment with the use of ChatGPT-4 to see how it can help the justice system to pass crisp and smart judicial orders and judgments in accordance with the law," noted the Samaa report.
The petitioner, a child around 13 years old, was charged with kidnapping a nine-year-old boy and transporting him to a desolate location, according to the original report.
The Phalia court in the Punjab state of Pakistan regarded the AI's responses as outstanding as it had been experimenting with using ChatGPT-4 to provide clear and astute rulings that adhered to the law.
The court claimed that after posing a number of inquiries to the AI chatbot, it was pleased with the responses received.
In its ruling, the court granted the petitioner bail in exchange for surety bonds worth Rs. 50,000.
The court has already utilized GPT-4 in a civil case and found the results intriguing, so this is not the first instance of artificial intelligence being applied in the legal system.
ChatGPT is being seen as a key step toward expediting the legal process and lowering the case backlog that frequently clogs the courts in Punjab and other regions of the nation, according to Samaa.
By the end of the hearing, the judge outlined the case's facts and quizzed ChatGPT on whether the 13-year-old suspect should be given bail before being taken into custody.
"The court has to make this decision, but based on the facts presented, bail can be granted legally," ChatGPT replied.
Previous use of AI in the legal field
The application of AI to the judicial system has been seen before.
Last month CoCounsel, an artificial intelligence (AI) legal assistant, was released by Casetext, a business that specializes in legal AI.
According to the San Francisco-based legal software business formed in 2013, CoCounsel is AI software that performs duties for lawyers by leveraging the most recent large language model from OpenAI, specifically for the legal profession.
In February, Allen & Overy (A&O), one of the world's largest law firms, partnered with OpenAI-backed artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Harvey AI to automate legal document drafting and research.
The London-based law firm claims that over 3,500 of its lawyers have already tested Harvey AI, an adaption from OpenAI's ChatGPT software, according to a press release published recently by the company.
The use of ChatGPT in the judicial system is the first instance in Pakistan of a local court processing a case and rendering a decision using an AI chatbot.
It is hoped that this trial will inspire other courts to investigate using AI to boost accuracy and efficiency in the legal system.