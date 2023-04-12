Pakistani court utilizes ChatGPT-4 to grant bail in a juvenile kidnapping case

The petitioner, a child around 13 years old, was charged with kidnapping a nine-year-old boy and transporting him to a desolate location, according to the original report.

The Phalia court in the Punjab state of Pakistan regarded the AI's responses as outstanding as it had been experimenting with using ChatGPT-4 to provide clear and astute rulings that adhered to the law.

The court claimed that after posing a number of inquiries to the AI chatbot, it was pleased with the responses received.

In its ruling, the court granted the petitioner bail in exchange for surety bonds worth Rs. 50,000.

The court has already utilized GPT-4 in a civil case and found the results intriguing, so this is not the first instance of artificial intelligence being applied in the legal system.

ChatGPT is being seen as a key step toward expediting the legal process and lowering the case backlog that frequently clogs the courts in Punjab and other regions of the nation, according to Samaa.

By the end of the hearing, the judge outlined the case's facts and quizzed ChatGPT on whether the 13-year-old suspect should be given bail before being taken into custody.

"The court has to make this decision, but based on the facts presented, bail can be granted legally," ChatGPT replied.

Previous use of AI in the legal field

The application of AI to the judicial system has been seen before.