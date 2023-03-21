Pandemic origins: U.S. to declassify documents on Covid-19 outbreak

The bill clearly states that all related documents showcasing potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and the origin of the disease in 2019 should be made publicly available. The bill also demands proof of any activities performed by the WIV with or on behalf of the People’s Liberation Army.

In a statement released on the official website of the White House, the President said, “In 2021, I directed the Intelligence Community to use every tool at its disposal to investigate the origin of COVID-19, and that work is ongoing. We need to get to the bottom of COVID-19’s origins to help ensure we can better prevent future pandemics.”

Over 1.1 million deaths in the U.S alone

The bipartisan bill, called S. 619 - “COVID–19 Origin Act of 2023”, passed the House and the Senate without dissent. It claims that there is reason to believe that the coronavirus outbreak may have originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, as has been claimed by many other global investigative agencies. Any assertion that the coronavirus emerged from mainland China has been met with total pushback from the Xi Jinping government.

According to previous reports by the Associated Press, the Chinese government has heavily clamped down on research into the origins of the pandemic. It has instead promoted fringe theories that it could have come from outside the country.