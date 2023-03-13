Electric scooter ban: Parisians to vote on controversial proposal

According to Euronews, police reported more than 400 accidents with electric mobility devices in 2022 alone, resulting in 459 injuries. According to UK research, electric scooter users were more likely to sustain severe injuries than bicycles.

According to a study by the Queen Mary University of London and St. Mary's Hospital, riders were likelier to be intoxicated and less likely to have worn a helmet. There have even been instances of their owners throwing scooters into the Seine River in Paris.

E-scooter rental service Lime gave people 10-minute free rides if they registered to vote in the referendum. Paris is one of the cities with the most prominent program utilization, and residents have until April 2 to register to vote.

“Prove you’re registered to vote and get a free 10-minute ride on us,” the email to Lime customers said.

Green Deputy Mayor in charge of transport and public spaces David Belliard said on Twitter that proposing to “buy voters is frankly not pretty.”