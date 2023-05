A woman viewed her own heart at a museum 16 years after it was taken out during a life-saving transplant procedure, according to a BBC news report published on May 18.

The 38-year-old woman viewed the organ as a display in the Hunterian Museum in London, U.K., a place well-known for the art and science of surgery from ancient times to the present day. She expressed how she hopes it would support organ donation, which she described as "the greatest gift possible."

What is life like after a heart transplant?

When Ms. Sutton first discovered she had difficulty with moderate exercise activity, such as walking up hills, she was a university student.