Paul McCartney backtracks on AI use in last Beatles song

Legendary singer-musician Paul McCartney has backtracked on a statement he said on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme that a final Beatles song is being created with the help of artificial intelligence and will be released this year.

In a tweet yesterday, Sir McCartney said, "Nothing has been artificially or synthetically created.”

Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year.



We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can’t say too much… — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 22, 2023

Clearing ‘speculation’ and ‘confusion’ around the use of AI in the upcoming song, he added, “It’s all real, and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings - a process which has gone on for years.”

But the statement gives birth to more confusion because, in the BBC interview, he said that they were able to take John Lennon’s voice and “get it pure through this AI. So, then we could mix the record as you would normally do.” Lennon was assassinated in 1980 in New York.