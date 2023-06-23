Paul McCartney backtracks on AI use in last Beatles song

Paul McCartney backtracks on AI use in last Beatles songMcCartney tweeted: “nothing has been artificially or synthetically created.”Sejal Sharma| Jun 23, 2023 08:41 AM ESTCreated: Jun 23, 2023 08:41 AM ESTculturePaul McCartneyWikimedia Commons Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Legendary singer-musician Paul McCartney has backtracked on a statement he said on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme that a final Beatles song is being created with the help of artificial intelligence and will be released this year.In a tweet yesterday, Sir McCartney said, "Nothing has been artificially or synthetically created.”Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project. No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year. We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it. Seems to be a lot of guess work out there. Can’t say too much…— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 22, 2023Clearing ‘speculation’ and ‘confusion’ around the use of AI in the upcoming song, he added, “It’s all real, and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings - a process which has gone on for years.”But the statement gives birth to more confusion because, in the BBC interview, he said that they were able to take John Lennon’s voice and “get it pure through this AI. So, then we could mix the record as you would normally do.” Lennon was assassinated in 1980 in New York. See Also Related Paul McCartney: Thanks to AI, we will soon have a final Beatles song AI generated songs face the music: Spotify removes thousands of tracks from platform Fake AI song by Drake and The Weeknd pulled down from streaming services From what can be gathered from both his statements is that AI was used to merely separate Lennon’s vocal tracks from background noise, but not to create new material. Speculation over a new songMcCartney did not reveal which song is being cleaned up, but it is speculated that it’s the 1978 Lennon composition ‘Now And Then.’Sources told Variety that the song was a demo recorded during the late 1970s that Yoko Ono, Lennon's partner, had sent to the surviving Beatles artists in the 1990s.Hardcore Beatles fans have responded with much excitement and ‘can’t wait’ comments on McCartney’s tweet. But it’s also understandable why McCartney would put out a statement to clarify. The music industry has been dealing with the pressures of AI, which largely has been a divisive topic.Impact of AI on the music industryScores of AI-generated songs which were mooching money off people were removed by Spotify. Shortly before this, Spotify and other music streaming services also had to remove a fake AI-generated song uploaded by an anonymous user who claimed the song was sung by The Weeknd and Drake.Spotify said, "Artificial streaming is a longstanding, industry-wide issue that Spotify is working to stamp out across our service," reported Interesting Engineering.In the BBC interview, McCartney echoed the concerns, saying that while AI gives the music industry some leeway, it’s also exciting because it’s the future. “So there’s a good side to it, and then there’s a scary side. And we’ll just have to see where that leads.” HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Intel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processorLunar oxygen pipeline would require 175x less energy than moon roversHow a 17-year old revolutionized the EV motorChinese researchers turn to $1 adhesive to counter billion-dollar laser weapon from the USDoes consciousness create the universe? A new book makes the startling claimChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceThe 'world's first space factory' has successfully been deployedIs ChatGPT going to replace you? Possibly'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in ChinaThis space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbit Job Board