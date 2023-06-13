Paul McCartney: Thanks to AI, we will soon have a final Beatles song

Much to the dismay of the anti-AI brigade, Sir Paul McCartney doesn’t find it all that weird that artificial intelligence (AI) has duplicated and replicated The Beatles’ old songs and made some new ones too.

In fact, in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, the 80-year-old maestro revealed that a final Beatles song was made with AI's help and will be released this year.

Regarding the song, McCartney said, “It was a demo that John had worked on, and we just finished it up… We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI. So, then we could mix the record as you would normally do.”