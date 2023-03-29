Elon Musk, AI experts sign open letter for immediate pause of AI more powerful than GPT-4

"We call on all AI labs to immediately pause for at least six months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4. This pause should be public and verifiable and include all key actors," read the letter.

"If such a pause cannot be enacted quickly, governments should step in and institute a moratorium."

According to the open letter, numerous research has demonstrated that AI systems with competitive human intelligence approved by leading AI institutes may represent severe hazards to society and people.

The letter has received 1125 signatures since it was published on Future of Life (FLI), a nonprofit organization that works to reduce global catastrophic and existential risks facing humanity, particularly existential risk from advanced AI.

"A big deal: @elonmusk, Y. Bengio, S. Russell, ⁦⁦@tegmark⁩, V. Kraknova, P. Maes, ⁦@Grady_Booch, ⁦@AndrewYang⁩, ⁦@tristanharris⁩ & over 1,000 others, including me, have called for a temporary pause on training systems exceeding GPT-4," Gary Marcus, a scientist and a leading voice in AI, tweeted on Wednesday.

Worries about expanding AI abilities

The capabilities of AI systems are expanding quickly as there is more data and computing power. Large models are growing capable of outperforming humans in many fields. What this entails for our societies cannot be predicted by a single firm, reasons the letter.