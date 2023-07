The Chinese surveillance balloon shot down by a US fighter aircraft over the Atlantic earlier this year did not collect any information while flying over the country, Pentagon confirmed on Thursday. The statement comes after federal agencies analyzed the wreckage of the balloon.

On January 28, a surveillance balloon reportedly entered US airspace over Alaska and flew over sensitive military assets such as the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana which houses nuclear weapons.

Upon monitoring the situation, the White House confirmed that the balloon had Chinese origins and ordered it to be shot down once it flew off the coast of South Carolina. The entire episode further escalated tensions between the two nations and delayed a planned trip by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Beijing.