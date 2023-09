The Pentagon has officially launched its official website for cataloging sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) from government and military personnel. Managed by the All-Domain Resolution Office (AARO), the new website exists, in part, to help raise public awareness about ARRO's work and, interestingly, have an official mechanism for reporting their sightings to the organization.

UFO report incoming

Although the website is still under development, it will "accept reports from current or U.S. Government employees, service members, or contractors with direct knowledge of U.S. Government programs or activities related to UAP dating back to 1945". However, this system is not yet fully operational. Space.com reports that once active, it will aid the office in creating a historical record of such events, as requested by the United States Congress.