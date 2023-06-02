Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon contract to deploy Starlink in Ukraine

The Pentagon is paying for Starlink, the satellite-based internet services being provided in Ukraine, following the Russian invasion in February last year, a Bloomberg report said. This puts to rest Musk's concerns about the millions spent by his company SpaceX to keep the services running in the country, something he has been very vocal about.

Last year, when the Russian aggression broke Ukraine's internet and communications infrastructure, Musk took the lead in restoring them with Starlink terminals. Interesting Engineering has previously reported that more than 150,000 Ukrainians could connect to the internet daily, and Musk's move had 'destroyed' the Russian information campaign in the region.