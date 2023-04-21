Trending
US rejects UFOs as breaking the rules of physics, cites 'lack of evidence'

The U.S. Department of Defense urges people to submit their records to peer-reviewed journals instead of social media.
Ameya Paleja
| Apr 21, 2023 08:03 AM EST
Created: Apr 21, 2023 08:03 AM EST
Sean M. Kirkpatrick, the first director of the U.S. Department of Defense's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), told a U.S. Senate Committee that his department has so far not found any "credible evidence" to support the claim that unidentified flying objects (UFOs) defy the laws of physics.

Kirkpatrick said this during the public portion of the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing earlier this week.

With a view to bringing about more transparency in how it deals with UFOs, the U.S. government set up AARO in November 2021. Among the changes that the office has brought is changing the definition of UFOs to the unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAP) to bring objects spotted in the air, water, or even between them under its purview.

Additionally, it has also improved the reporting structures with the armed forces to ensure that as many sightings are investigated. Having investigated sightings for a year, the office also released a report of its findings for the year 2022 in December.

Aliens do not defy the laws of physics

Speaking at the public portion of the hearing, Kirkpatrick said that after reviewing hundreds of reported UAP cases, his office has found "no credible evidence" of extraterrestrial visitation thus far. While this dashes hopes of aliens visiting our planet, it has reduced the likelihood of any technology or materials that do not belong to this world and have properties that could defy the laws of physics.

During his statement, Kirkpatrick stressed that, in reality, there was only a "very small percentage" of UAP reports that could be described as "anomalous" and that most of these cases could be resolved with "explainable sources" when there were scientific data at hand.

To make a point, the director shared footage of a spherical object appearing to be soaring without propulsion. This visibly captivating video was filmed by an MQ-9 Reaper drone in the Middle East. However, apart from the footage, no additional evidence is available to assess the object and how it appears to be soaring.

The director's statement reflects the report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released earlier this year, which also said that hundreds of sightings remained unexplained due to a lack of evidence.

Kirkpatrick reiterated that the reports could be sightings of balloons, airborne clutter, or uncrewed aerial systems during the hearing on Wednesday, Space.com reported. He added that individuals with evidence of alien visitation or other theories should submit the same to peer-reviewed journals, just as AARO planned. This is how science would advance and not be sharing information on blogs or social media. Kirkpatrick added.

