US rejects UFOs as breaking the rules of physics, cites 'lack of evidence'

Sean M. Kirkpatrick, the first director of the U.S. Department of Defense's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), told a U.S. Senate Committee that his department has so far not found any "credible evidence" to support the claim that unidentified flying objects (UFOs) defy the laws of physics.

Kirkpatrick said this during the public portion of the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing earlier this week.

With a view to bringing about more transparency in how it deals with UFOs, the U.S. government set up AARO in November 2021. Among the changes that the office has brought is changing the definition of UFOs to the unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAP) to bring objects spotted in the air, water, or even between them under its purview.

Additionally, it has also improved the reporting structures with the armed forces to ensure that as many sightings are investigated. Having investigated sightings for a year, the office also released a report of its findings for the year 2022 in December.

Aliens do not defy the laws of physics

Speaking at the public portion of the hearing, Kirkpatrick said that after reviewing hundreds of reported UAP cases, his office has found "no credible evidence" of extraterrestrial visitation thus far. While this dashes hopes of aliens visiting our planet, it has reduced the likelihood of any technology or materials that do not belong to this world and have properties that could defy the laws of physics.