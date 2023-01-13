2022 report on UFOs is out. Hundreds of sightings remain unexplained

UAP is the new terminology now being used for the unidentified flying objects (UFOs) that have long attracted media attention and given birth to conspiracy theories about alien contact and much more.

After years of remaining tight-lipped about these events, the U.S. military has decided to be more transparent in its dealings with these reports. It has set up the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which recently created the 2022 Annual report and presented it to the U.S. Congress. An unclassified version of the report is now available to the public.

What does the report say?

In all, the report has cataloged 510 reports of UAP from various agencies involved in the work and branches of the U.S. military. Personnel from the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy were able to report these incidents through official channels that have now been established.

The ODNI assessed 366 of these reports, which were newly identified since AARO's creation, and found that 26 could be characterized as "uncrewed aircraft systems" or drones". At the same time, 163 could be attributed to balloons or "balloon-like entities". Six of the reports were classified as "airborne clutter" which can be anything from birds to flying plastic shopping bags.

This leaves 171 reports uncharacterized and unattributed, with the ODNI report acknowledging that some sightings "demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities", which requires further analysis.

What does that mean?

With no real alien spotting done in the past year, the report might seem like regular progress of the government office submitted with much care to make it interesting to the reader.