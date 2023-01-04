People may have crossed the Beringia much earlier than thought, new study claims

"Last Glacial Maximum grew after 46,000 years ago"

"It means that more than 50 percent of the global ice volume at the Last Glacial Maximum grew after 46,000 years ago," said Tamara Pico, assistant professor of Earth and planetary sciences at UC Santa Cruz and a corresponding author of the paper.

"This is important for understanding the feedback between climate and ice sheets because it implies that there was a substantial delay in the development of ice sheets after global temperatures dropped."

Bering Land Bridge. Wikimedia Commons

Because they reduce the amount of time between the opening of the land bridge and the arrival of humans in the Americas, the new discoveries are intriguing in terms of human migration. Although the exact time of human migration into North America is still unclear, certain research indicates that people may have resided in Beringia for the duration of the last ice age, as per the university's release.

"People may have started going across as soon as the land bridge formed," Pico added.

Analysis of nitrogen isotopes

The new study determined when the Bering Land Bridge was flooded throughout the previous 46,000 years, allowing water from the Pacific Ocean to flow into the Arctic Ocean by analyzing nitrogen isotopes in bottom sediments.

The isotope analysis was carried out by the first author Jesse Farmer of Princeton University, who determined the ratios of nitrogen isotopes in the marine plankton remnants found in sediment cores dug up from the seafloor at three different locations in the western Arctic Ocean.