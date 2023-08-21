People who use AI will replace workers who don’t: IBM

People who use AI will replace workers who don’t: IBMThe report further says 40 percent of workers will need to polish their skills due to the implementation of AI.Sejal Sharma| Aug 21, 2023 09:29 AM ESTCreated: Aug 21, 2023 09:29 AM ESTcultureRepresentational imageKamiPhotos/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Artificial intelligence (AI) won’t replace employees anytime soon. But people who use AI will replace people who don’t, said tech giant IBM in its report, which talks about the implications of AI in businesses. Companies are rapidly introducing AI into their workings to free up their employees’ time so they can focus on issues that require their personalized attention. The thing about AI is that it will do exactly what you train it to do. So, the hyperboles around the latest technology snatching away people’s jobs and taking over humanity can calm down.There’s disruption aheadThe executives that IBM spoke to estimate that 40 percent of the workforce will need to polish their skills due to the implementation of AI and automation over the next three years. This means that around 1.4 billion of the 3.4 billion global workforce will be affected. See Also Related This is not a drill: IBM freezes hiring, could replace 7,800 jobs with AI Over the last two, many top colleges, like the University of Cambridge and the University of Edinburgh, have programs addressing AI ethics and how people working in the field can build guardrails around the technology. And open online education providers have programs, degrees, and certifications focused on AI and machine learning in the hopes that more people will opt for them to enhance their sAs per LinkedIn’s Future of Work Report published in August shows 2023, Singaporeans are ahead of the pack. Workers in Singapore are the world’s fastest in adopting AI LinkedIn members have been members adding AI skills to their profiles, with Finland, Ireland, India, and Canada leading the trend, after Singapore.The report says that AI skills are also being acquired by people not primarily engaged in tech but in the retail, education, and financial services sectors. STEM skills will soon be considered table stakes, meaning entry-level requirements for a role, while managers will focus more on developing people skills, time management, and collaborative skills.Upscaling, not replacingAbout 87 percent of those executives that IBM spoke to said that people wouldn’t be replaced, but generative AI would augment their roles. It is also likely that the lower-level employees will be expected to most the significant shift. However, entry-level positions will be most impacted.This comes three months after the CEO of IBM, Arvind Krishna, made an anxiety-inducing statement claiming that the company is mulling putting a stop to hiring humans for positions that could be replaced bHe said about IBM'sorce of 26,000 em workforce he said, “I could easily see 30 percent of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period.”Companies just need to ensure that AI-based machines are working for humans rather than the other way around. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Mummies show anemia was common in ancient EgyptOrgan-on-a-chip's potential to revolutionize biomedical researchAcrocyanosis, a rare and shocking symptom of long COVIDRussia to evacuate entire village due to danger of falling rocketCold-loving microbes could eat away our plastic crisis'Rods from God' not that destructive, Chinese study findsGalactic bubbles reveal new clues about the formation of the Milky WayNew force of nature discovered by scientists at FermilabChinese researchers find novel method to track US submarinesIs deep sea mining worth it? Job Board