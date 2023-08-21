People who use AI will replace workers who don’t: IBM

Artificial intelligence (AI) won’t replace employees anytime soon. But people who use AI will replace people who don’t, said tech giant IBM in its report, which talks about the implications of AI in businesses.

Companies are rapidly introducing AI into their workings to free up their employees’ time so they can focus on issues that require their personalized attention. The thing about AI is that it will do exactly what you train it to do. So, the hyperboles around the latest technology snatching away people’s jobs and taking over humanity can calm down.

There’s disruption ahead

The executives that IBM spoke to estimate that 40 percent of the workforce will need to polish their skills due to the implementation of AI and automation over the next three years. This means that around 1.4 billion of the 3.4 billion global workforce will be affected.