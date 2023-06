In a remarkable archaeological find, researchers in western Sweden have uncovered a collection of petroglyphs that offer a glimpse into the past. Dating back approximately 2,700 years, these petroglyphs depict various scenes, including ships, people, and animals. The discovery provides valuable insights into the ancient civilization that once inhabited the region.

Discovery of ancient petroglyphs

The team of archaeologists, led by Martin Östholm, a project manager with the Foundation for Documentation of Bohuslän's Rock Carvings, stumbled upon the petroglyphs while searching for new rock carvings in the area.

Covered in moss, the rock face initially appeared ordinary. However, upon closer inspection, they noticed lines that seemed to be man-made, prompting them to clear away the moss, revealing the astonishing petroglyphs beneath. People would have had to stand on a boat or a platform constructed on ice to create these carvings due to the steepness of the rock face.