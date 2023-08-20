Phone hacking tech firm asks cops not to disclose its use

TechCrunch has obtained a leaked video of a senior Cellebrite employee telling law enforcement customers who use its tech to keep it “hush hush.” Cellebrite is a firm that provides phone hacking technology to police and government officials around the world.

“Ultimately, you’ve extracted the data, it’s the data that solves the crime, how you got in, let’s try to keep that as hush hush as possible,” said the employee, which TechCrunch did not name, in the clip.

Problematic disclosure practices

TechCrunch also provided a full transcript of the leaked video which revealed many problematic statements about Cellebrite’s disclosure practices.