Plant-based meat sales are plummeting. Here’s why.

Plant-based meat sales rose during the pandemic but have since dropped.

While many people have now tried meat substitutes, a good proportion of those didn't repeat purchases.

Taste, price, and doubts about healthiness could be behind the drop.

In recent years, plant-based meat products boomed, and for a while, they were popular among the public. In 2021, the Good Food Institute (GFI) reported that plant-based meat products had grown 74% in sales between 2018 and 2021.

Even McDonald’s invested in alternative meats, partnering in 2021 with leading plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat to develop McPlant, a vegetarian burger with a patty made from a blend of pea protein, rice protein, and other plant-based ingredients.

Just one year later, McPlant was discontinued from the menu due to low sales. One might wonder if maybe McDonald’s was not the best place to offer a meatless burger anyway. But something also seemed to be happening in the wider plant-based meat industry, as Beyond Meat reported a decline of 20.6% in net revenues during the fourth quarter of 2022, and well-known brands such as Oatly and Nestlé cut down on production of some of their vegan products.