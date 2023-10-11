Plant-based meat sales are plummeting. Here’s why.Plant-based meat producers have seen a drop in sales from the pandemic onward, are the price and the taste of "fake meat" to blame?Maia Mulko| Oct 11, 2023 01:20 AM ESTCreated: Oct 11, 2023 01:20 AM EST cultureWhat's behind the recent drop in sales of plant-based meats?iStock/ChayTee Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Plant-based meat sales rose during the pandemic but have since dropped.While many people have now tried meat substitutes, a good proportion of those didn't repeat purchases.Taste, price, and doubts about healthiness could be behind the drop.In recent years, plant-based meat products boomed, and for a while, they were popular among the public. In 2021, the Good Food Institute (GFI) reported that plant-based meat products had grown 74% in sales between 2018 and 2021. Even McDonald’s invested in alternative meats, partnering in 2021 with leading plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat to develop McPlant, a vegetarian burger with a patty made from a blend of pea protein, rice protein, and other plant-based ingredients.Just one year later, McPlant was discontinued from the menu due to low sales. One might wonder if maybe McDonald’s was not the best place to offer a meatless burger anyway. But something also seemed to be happening in the wider plant-based meat industry, as Beyond Meat reported a decline of 20.6% in net revenues during the fourth quarter of 2022, and well-known brands such as Oatly and Nestlé cut down on production of some of their vegan products.More recently, Oatly shares collapsed as the plant-based group drastically cut its sales outlook for the year. At the same time, British vegan food firm VFC acquired Meatless Farm to save it from bankruptcy, and Beyond Meat reported a 30% sales drop related to a lack of demand in the U.S. Multiple headlines reported the decline or even predicted the end of plant-based meat. But is this really true? And if so, why is the plant-based meat industry having such a hard time right now?The benefits of eating less meatWhy was plant-based meat successful in the beginning, anyway? It is a well-known fact that a high intake of red and processed meats increases the risk of developing heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes. Conversely, plant-based diets are considered to be healthier if carried out properly, and people are now widely aware of this. According to a 2021 study, 47% of Americans identify as flexitarians, which means that they try to follow a mainly vegetarian diet and restrict meat consumption or restrict the types of meat they eat.But health is not the only reason to eat less meat. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), meat and dairy production for human consumption is responsible for up to 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, livestock farming requires vast amounts of land, water, and plant resources. This can result in deforestation and habitat destruction of native species, land degradation, and water pollution. For these reasons, climate scientists agree that reducing our meat consumption is beneficial for the environment. More people now understand this, too. In recent years, the public has been exposed to a lot of scientific information and educational campaigns about environmental issues, leading to increased climate awareness. In fact, recent Pew Research Center surveys reflect that more than half of Americans want the U.S. to prioritize renewable energy sources (such as wind and solar energy production), become carbon neutral by 2050, and take part in international efforts to stop climate change.Some of these people could have decided to try meat substitutes in order to reduce the carbon footprint associated with their diet. Or, they could have done it due to health concerns that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. But how many of them actually bought these products more than a few times?Lack of new consumers One of the reasons why plant-based meat sales plummeted can be seen in the case of Maple Leaf foods. Maple Leaf is a Canadian food company that owns Lightlife and Field Roast plant-based protein brands in the U.S. According to an internal review, Maple Leaf’s plant-based meat saw a rapid growth in sales in 2019 and 2020, but almost no growth in 2021. Curtis Eugene, the firm’s president and chief operating officer, said in a conference that trial rates were high but consumers “did not repeat purchases”.Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are some of the most popular alternative meat producers.iStock/Grandbrothers And, as Beyond Meat’s early investor Johnny Ream told Wired, “recurring purchases are crucial for companies to grow”. Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown believes there are at least three obstacles that plant-based meat needs to surmount in order to gain new consumers: taste, awareness of health benefits, and price. Meat substitutes are expensiveBrown said that high inflation rates may have led consumers to opt for less costly options. But in general, meat substitutes tend to be pricier per unit or serving compared to conventional meat products. This is mainly because they have higher production costs, as they are made on a smaller scale, using ingredients that can be more expensive than raw meat, and often involving additional investments in research and development to create products that resemble the taste and texture of meat. Vegan meat producers must invest heavily in R&D to replicate the appearance, taste, and texture of animal meat.iStock/Gorodenkoff The meat industry is also subsidized with government funding, which makes it even more difficult for alternative “meat” products to compete against it.As a result, plant-based meat can be twice as expensive as beef, more than four times as expensive as chicken, and more than three times as expensive as pork per pound on average. Price, in fact, is the second-most important factor that people take into account when considering whether to purchase plant-based products, reports GFI. The same study points out that 42% of people surveyed expect to pay the same price for plant-based products as for conventional meat products, except for flexitarians and millennials, who tend to be a little bit more willing to pay more for plant-based products.And perhaps this is another reason why meat substitutes are pricey — because, in spite of the recent decline in sales, those consumers who do buy them are still willing to pay a premium for them. Is plant-based meat actually healthy?Plant-based meat has been accused of being an ultra-processed product that is bad for your health. Beyond Meat has responded to these accusations with a campaign titled 'There’s Goodness Here', in which it is mentioned that the American Heart Association (AHA) has certified the company’s meatless steak as a “heart healthy” product.Impossible Foods, another producer of meat substitutes, compared the nutritional value of their products to those of conventional meat in a blog post, and clarified that “processing does not, by definition, make a food or an ingredient less healthy.”Plant-based meat is usually made of healthy ingredients such as pea protein, soy protein, potato starch, beans, lentils, etc. This doesn’t make it inherently healthy, though, as it can also contain fillers or additives. In fact, alternative meats can be higher in sodium (an Australian 2019 study found that only 4% of meat substitutes were lower in sodium than actual meat) and saturated fats than meat. In other words, although plant-based meat is processed, there are different levels of processing, and how healthy or unhealthy the final product is depends on the brand and the specific product. The risk of calling it “meat”Perhaps the biggest challenge for plant-based meat producers is emulating the taste and texture of animal meat. Many people simply give up on plant-based meat because real meat tastes better and has a better mouthfeel. According to GFI, consumers care more about the taste than the high price of plant-based meat.But perhaps calling it “meat” is a big part of the problem. A vegan burger.iStock/AegeanBlue On one hand, the term “fake meat” has a negative connotation — it implies that it is a fake, artificial food, which can have an impact on consumer perceptions about the product’s quality or healthiness. This is why many companies and advocates prefer terms like “plant-based meat” or “meat alternatives”. On the other hand, using the term “meat” itself sets up expectations of what the product should look and taste like. Although taste is subjective, it is likely that most people feel these products do not taste bad — just that they do not taste like meat. Yet they are, in fact, not meat, and maybe they shouldn’t try to be.A homemade vegan burger.iStock/Haoliang Many people who are interested in reducing their meat consumption may also find it difficult to make an abrupt switch to eating no meat at all. Plant-based meat products can serve the purpose of providing a familiar bridge to help people make the transition to a plant-based diet without feeling like they are giving up their favorite dishes. But do we really need a vegan burger that bleeds? Is that the only way to make vegan food visually appealing? So perhaps the answer is to appreciate plant-based food for what it is instead of how much it resembles meat. 