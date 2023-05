The Royal National Park outside Sydney, Australia, is welcoming back a long-lost resident: the enigmatic platypus.

After an absence of over half a century, a team of dedicated researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has successfully established a new platypus colony along the banks of the Hacking River.

This incredible achievement is a testament to the unwavering efforts of the Platypus Conservation Initiative, a collaboration between UNSW's Centre for Ecosystem Science, Taronga Conservation Society Australia, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), and WWF-Australia.

Watch the UNSW video about the return below:

Platypi, also known as platypuses, are unique and fascinating semi-aquatic mammals native only to Australia. They belong to the monotreme family, which is a group of mammals that lay eggs instead of giving live birth. Platypi are the sole living representatives of their family and genus and are known for their distinct physical characteristics.