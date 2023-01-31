Ukraine is hopeful of getting F-16 fighter jets. Here's why it matters

The Russian aggression in Ukraine has been ongoing for close to a year now. During this period, Ukraine has fiercely defended its borders and pushed back against the Russian offense. The fighting led to war-time legends such as the Ghost of Kyiv. However, after initial success, Ukraine lost some of its aircraft and has been requesting advanced jets from its Western supporters.

Throughout the period of the conflict, the U.S. has refrained from supplying advanced ammunition to Ukraine, fearing escalation of the conflict. However, in the recent past, the U.S. has relented and supplied Ukraine with one of its most advanced air defense systems and, more recently, the M1 Abrams tanks.

Why will F-16s be a game-changer?

The first flight of the F-16 fighter took place nearly 50 years ago. Yet, the single-engine supersonic aircraft is one of the most formidable fighters in the world. Built under an unusual agreement of a consortium between the U.S. and four NATO nations, the F-16 is available in single-seat and two-seat models.

The F-16s delivered after 1981 have multirole flexibility and can be used to perform precision strikes, night attacks, and beyond-visual-range interception missions, the U.S. Air Force states on its website.