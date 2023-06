Art endures to narrate stories across generations. This was witnessed in Pompeii, where archaeologists discovered a 2,000-year-old painting that could be a potential ancestor to the modern pizza.

Archaeologists from the Archaeological Park of Pompeii unearthed the fresco during the recent excavation work at the Regio IX excavations in Pompeii, stated a press release.

This location in southern Italy is close to Naples — the birthplace of pizza.

Ancient pizza without main toppings

The watercolor painting portrays a flatbread resembling a pizza, but lacks the prominent toppings of tomatoes and mozzarella. The absence of these key ingredients that give pizza its distinct flavor suggests that it may not precisely qualify as a pizza.