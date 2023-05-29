Portugal has blocked Chinese tech giant Huawei from 5G network

In a bold move, Portugal has decided to close its doors to companies from "high-risk" countries and jurisdictions regarding its fifth-generation (5G) phone network. Following in the footsteps of other Western nations, Portugal has effectively blocked Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. from its market, raising eyebrows and sparking conversations about the implications for national security.

The Portuguese government recently released a statement outlining its decision to prohibit the use of equipment from suppliers based outside the European Union, as well as those from non-member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) or the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). This measure aims to safeguard national networks from potential security risks associated with equipment supplied by companies from these "high-risk" regions.