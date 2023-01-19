Potential jurors describe Elon Musk as 'talented but crazy'

The world is clearly split about Elon Musk, with some hardcore fans describing him as the man who will save the planet while others have nothing positive to say about him. Both groups of people can lead to a biased trial in a judiciary setup such as one in the U.S., where jurors decide whether a person is guilty or not.

Attorneys from both sides present their versions of the case and try to convince the jury that an individual is innocent or guilty. However, to decide this, a juror must be able to make impartial judgments based on the facts presented in the court. The questionnaire was therefore circulated to understand the biases of potential jurors for the case.

Why is Elon Musk facing a class action lawsuit?

Musk is facing a lawsuit due to tweets he sent out in 2018, where he said that he had "secured" funding to take his electric vehicle (EV) maker company, Tesla, private.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Less than three weeks later, Musk went back on his plans, but during this time, prices of Tesla stock dipped, and investors who sold their stock suffered losses due to a decision that was never executed. Later the stock price soared again.