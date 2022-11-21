A prediction model claims Brazil will be the champion of World Cup 2022

As reported in New Scientist, a prediction program from the London-based Alan Turing Institute predicts revealed that Brazil is given a 1-in-4 chance by the publicly available model, whereas England is given a chance of less than 1-in-10.

A model that people can run on their PCs at home, with 1000 tournament run-throughs taking 15 minutes on a typical laptop, was created by Nick Barlow of the Alan Turing Institute and his colleagues.

"It's quite important to us for most of the things we do that we make them open source," says Barlow to New Scientist. "We encourage people to get involved, to use our code, and to contribute to it."

Brazil's next-closest rival is Belgium, with 19 percent, as per the prediction program. On the other hand, the second closest is Argentina with 13 percent.

A common method was used

The researchers modified their model to account for differences in the strength of teams that compete against each other in international friendlies, as well as eliminate the home advantage that will be absent for all teams in Qatar aside from the home nation. This method is frequently used for matches in domestic leagues and assigns teams a score for defense and attack.