Debris and evidence recovered from the seafloor at the site of the Titan submersible include "presumed human remains," the US Coast Guard said in a press release. The carefully recovered remains will be formally analyzed by US medical professionals.

Operated by OceanGate, the Titan submersible began its descent to the wreckage of Titanic on the morning of June 18 with five passengers onboard. During the dive, approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes in, the submersible lost contact with its carrier ship, Polar Prince, and failed to resurface as scheduled.

An extensive hunt for its whereabouts ran into multiple days, but the US Coast Guard then called off the search and rescue operations. Last week, the service confirmed that a debris field had been found in the search area and is now engaged in recovering the debris in an attempt to understand what went wrong on the submersible.