PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) plans to invest $1 billion in generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in its US operations over the next three years.

The accounting firm is collaborating with Microsoft and OpenAI to automate parts of its tax, audit, and consulting services, according to the PwC vice chair, Mohamed Kande.

"This is about using generative AI to run the company in a more efficient way," Kande told The Wall Street Journal. "Embracing this technology is critical."

The technology is anticipated to be used to analyze corporate plans, spot operational inefficiencies, manufacture marketing materials, and launch sales campaigns faster after the generative AI models have been trained and tested.