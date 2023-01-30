Prosecutors ask court to stop Sam Bankman-Fried from using Signal

30-year-old Bankman-Fried, who shot to fame with his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, has been charged with fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance violations after he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for his company. Once valued at over $32 billion, the company crashed after cryptocurrencies lost their sheen last year.

Although Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to the charges levied against him, prosecutors state that he was well aware of the transactions that were taking place at the crypto exchange, which led to a sharp liquidity crunch and later its downfall. Billions of investor money have been lost and prosecutors claim that Bankman-Fried directed top brass at the company to hide liabilities worth $8 billion.

Signal and automatically deleted conversations

Bankman-Fried founded FTX and remained its CEO for much of the company's heydays. During this time, he encouraged his staff to use messaging apps such as Signal and Slack. On both these platforms, Bankman-Fried ensured that the messages were automatically deleted within 30 days or less.

Prosecutors investigating the affairs of the FTX and Alameda Research, a trading company set up by Bankman-Fried, which swapped investor money at FTX instead of a self-issued token, have found the automatic deletion feature an impediment in their work. Several conversations that Bankman-Fried had with the individuals who are now witnesses in the case have been auto-deleted, making the job of the prosecutors even more difficult.

SBF tried to contact FTX's general counsel

In the federal court, the prosecutors have now alleged that Bankman-Fried contacted the general counsel of the U.S. arm of FTX over email and Signal in an attempt to "reconnect", "have a constructive relationship" and "use each other's resources when possible", the NYT said in its report.