Ptolemy's hidden Greek text deciphered after 200 years

A group of scholars from New York University (NYU) and Sorbonne University in Paris has mostly translated the enigmatic writing and revealed their findings in the new study.

Previously, specialists had difficulty translating the manuscript and could only translate sections of the text. In the sixth or seventh century A.D., someone reused the pages and printed another work — in this case, Spanish theologian Isidore of Seville's "Etymologiae" — on top of Ptolemy's writing, since parchment, or prepared animal skin, was thought to be astronomically expensive.

Someone "cleaned" the study

The examination also found that someone had "cleaned" the study in an effort to read it, turning some of the pages a dark brown.

"Angelo Mai had splashed chemicals on the pages to erase the Latin," study co-author Alexander Jones, a professor at NYU's Institute for the Study of the Ancient World, told Live Science. "On some pages, [he] did a pretty good job of erasing the writing. And then you also have this other writing written directly on top of Ptolemy's."

"The basic idea is that different wavelengths of light have different illuminations on a page that's written using ink of any particular composition," Jones said.