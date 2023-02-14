Public needs to wisen up to nuclear winter risks, experts warn

“In 2023, we find ourselves facing a risk of nuclear conflict greater than we’ve seen since the early eighties," said CSER senior research associate Paul Ingram. "Yet there is little in the way of public knowledge or debate of the unimaginably dire long-term consequences of nuclear war for the planet and global populations.”

“Ideas of nuclear winter are predominantly a lingering cultural memory as if it is the stuff of history, rather than a horribly contemporary risk,” Ingram added.

U.S. and UK public are hearing much less about Nuclear Winter than they should

The threat of a widespread nuclear exchange is typically framed in terms of destroyed cities and mass deaths in the nuclear blast zones or from subsequent radiation exposure, but the threat of nuclear winter is just as catastrophic.

A nuclear exchange between two nuclear powers like the US and Russia would send massive amounts of debris high into our atmosphere which would reduce the amount of light and energy reaching the surface from the Sun.

This would lower global temperatures considerably and starve essential crops and plant life from the sunlight they need to grow, producing widespread crop failures and famine across the world.

Nuclear deterrence through the threat of mutually-assured destruction only works if the public and policymakers are aware of the consequences of a nuclear exchange. With the increasing rhetoric from Russian officials around the use of nuclear weapons in that country's war in Ukraine, and Western governments' continued arms shipments to bolster Ukrainian defenses, the threat of a nuclear exchange is higher than it's been in 40 years, according to the report.