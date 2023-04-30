Qatar cracks down on submarine company Dahra with espionage charges

Qatar cracks down on submarine company Dahra with espionage chargesEight former employees face death sentences.Loukia Papadopoulos| Apr 30, 2023 11:52 AM ESTCreated: Apr 30, 2023 11:52 AM ESTcultureAn illustration of a submarine under water.sefa ozei/iStock Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Qatar has shut down Indian submarine company Dahra Global after accusing several of its employees last August of performing espionage for Israel.Just IN: Qatar shuts down company involved in submarine espionage. 75 Indian employees, mostly former navy Indian NAVY officials, have now been sacked and asked to go home.— South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) April 29, 2023This is according to a Tweet published Saturday by the South Asia Index.As many as 75 Indian nationals have been advised that their last day of work at Dahra will be 31 May while eight staff members who are former Indian Navy officials face the death penalty.The rest of the company’s Indian nationals will have to return to their home countries because their Qatari visas expire making it illegal for them to stay in the Middle Eastern nation.Dahra Global has been under investigation since last August when eight ex-Indian Navy personnel working with the company in senior positions were detained by Qatar’s intelligence agencies and accused of espionage.Those charged are Capt Navtej Singh Gill, Capt Birendra Kumar Verma, Capt Saurabh Vasisht, Cdr Amit Nagpal, Cdr Purnendu Tiwari, Cdr Sugunakar Pakala, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh.Potential death sentences facedThey now face a potential death sentence as Qatari authorities claim to have electronic evidence of their wrongdoings. See Also For now, it remains unclear whether India will try to interfere in the case. In his weekly press briefings, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are engaged with the Qatari authorities. Our embassy in Doha continues to remain in touch with the families. The next day of the hearing is in early May. We are trying to see what can be done before that in connection with that hearing.”The next hearing in the ongoing case is to be held 3 May. The charges affecting the eight men will then be made public.The former Dahra Global employees were part of a super-secret project to build Italian technology-based midget submarines with stealth characteristics.Sources affiliated with the company have claimed that a new firm called the “Advanced Services and Maintenance (ASM)” is in the process of overtaking all of Dahra Global’s assets. No mention has been made as to whether the new company will continue to undertake the secret project begun by the now defunct firm. Most Popular HomeCultureSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Two massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and ChinaBreathing new life into obsolete tech: Dalibor Farny makes Nixie tubes from scratchOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongRedesigned combustion engine could boost performance – The BlueprintBarcelona-based startup launches first-ever 5G standard low-Earth orbit satelliteCould seaweed bricks provide the key to more sustainable construction at sea?Right to repair: Colorado becomes first state in the US to pass the lawElectricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study findsHow AI and RFID could solve the surge in lost airport luggageSouth Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVs More Stories cultureA professor uses geometry to solve the toughest logistical problemsDeena Theresa| 9/1/2022scienceOlkaria VI, Kenya: Inside the world's largest single-turbine geothermal plantSade Agard| 11/4/2022innovationThe COVID-19 vaccines are the very beginning of the mRNA revolutionGrant Currin| 7/27/2022