Stadium 974 was built in Qatar and is named after the nation's dialing code and the number of ocean shipping containers that were utilized in its construction. Qatar has hailed Stadium 974 as a pioneering example of big event sustainability.

The new stadium is rumored to be constructed primarily from recycled or recyclable materials and will be taken down and moved after the 2022 World Cup ends in December, when the stadium will no longer be required. Putting aside the much-discussed worries over human rights abuses against migrant construction workers in Qatar, the stadium is said to be built.

Between the opening day on November 21 and the championship final on December 18, 2022, 64 matches featuring 32 national teams will be played at 64 different World Cup stadiums, including Stadium 974.

According to Bodour Al-Meer, head of sustainability for the local organizing committee in Qatar, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, the nation aims to strike a balance between development and the environment.

"Qatar is a small and rapidly developing country, and hosting the World Cup has accelerated our national development plans," Al-Meer said at a recent virtual conference on "regenerative sporting events."