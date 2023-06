Ancient Egypt was more than royalty and gold. Researchers from Macquarie University have shed new light on the trade networks of ancient Egypt during the Old Kingdom period. Their study focused on a collection of silver bracelets found in the tomb of Queen Hetepheres I, a prominent queen from the 4th Dynasty.

This analysis, the first of its kind in decades, has revealed intriguing information about the origin of the silver used and the extent of Egypt's trade connections during the Pyramid-building age.

Dating back to around 2600 BC, the bracelets found in Queen Hetepheres' tomb represent the largest and most famous collection of early Egyptian silver artifacts. Analysis of the samples revealed that the bracelets were primarily made of silver, with traces of copper, gold, and lead. Their distinctive crescent shape and inlaid gemstones, including turquoise, lapis lazuli, and carnelian, indicate their Egyptian origin.