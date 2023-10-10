Radiator leak spotted on the Russian side of the ISS

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has confirmed that a radiator leak was spotted on its Nauka module aboard the International Space Station (ISS), CNN reported. The agency further said the crew was not in danger due to this incident.

Nauka - meaning science in Russian is a module that was added to the ISS only in 2021 and is also known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module-Upgrade (MLM). However, the radiator where the leak occurred is much older and was delivered to the ISS in 2012.

Roscosmos took to Telegram to make this announcement while elaborating that the leak occurred on an external or backup radiator. The main thermal control circuit of the module is operating normally, and conditions inside the module remain comfortable.