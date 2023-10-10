Radiator leak spotted on the Russian side of the ISS

Radiator leak spotted on the Russian side of the ISSThis is the third incident of a leak associated with the Russian spacecraft components, increasing doubts about their reliability.Ameya Paleja| Oct 10, 2023 08:26 AM ESTCreated: Oct 10, 2023 08:26 AM ESTcultureStock image of the ISS in its orbitdima_zel/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has confirmed that a radiator leak was spotted on its Nauka module aboard the International Space Station (ISS), CNN reported. The agency further said the crew was not in danger due to this incident. Nauka - meaning science in Russian is a module that was added to the ISS only in 2021 and is also known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module-Upgrade (MLM). However, the radiator where the leak occurred is much older and was delivered to the ISS in 2012. Roscosmos took to Telegram to make this announcement while elaborating that the leak occurred on an external or backup radiator. The main thermal control circuit of the module is operating normally, and conditions inside the module remain comfortable. See Also Related 5 facts about the ISS that reveal why it is a masterpiece of engineering China shares ambitious plans to double its space station Russia offers joint research on its 2027 space station to BRICS members Coolant specks in spaceThe leak was observed firsthand on the live feed streamed by NASA on Monday at 1 p.m. ET, where flakes of frozen coolant were observed. The US mission control in Houston then radioed its astronauts to further investigate the incident by reporting visuals from the cupola - the dome-shaped window of the space station. Jasmin Moghbeli, a German-born US astronaut, confirmed the visuals coming from the MLM radiator. NASA said in an update that the crew was then asked to close the shutters on the segment windows as a precaution against contamination. It is not clear what caused the leak, but the primary suspicion in such cases is always space debris, which is increasing significantly as more companies and countries enter the space race. Not a coincidence but systemicExperts, however, believe that the issue is not a coincidence but a systemic one from the Russian side. In December last year, a Russian Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the ISS suddenly began leaking white particles. Space junk was also considered the likely culprit back then, and the spacecraft returned to Earth without the crew it was assigned to ferry. The Russian Soyuz aircraft as it looks to dock with the ISS3DSculptor/iStock Roscosmos sent a replacement capsule to get the astronauts back after their mission. Still, a similar incident on a cargo spacecraft in February this year dented their plans. The agency spent most of this year working out the kinks in its spacecraft before it was deemed safe for returning the crew. Only last month, the crew consisting of a NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth. Russian space programs have delivered spectacularly in the past and have seen quite a few failures recently. The sector has been mired in corruption scandals and received scant funding in recent years, The Guardian said in its report. In addition to the leaks, a mission launched to the Moon also crash-landed in August this year, adding to the misery of Roscosmos. The ISS is one of the few areas where the US and Russia continue to cooperate after the imposition of sanctions for the latter's aggression in Ukraine. However, doubts have been cast on the reliability of systems being developed by Russia and the country's recent track record does not showcase any hints of a space superpower. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You This AI model helps control increasing drone trafficMicrosoft patents swappable batteries for AR glassesMicrosoft to launch its new AI chip 'Athena' next monthIs fusion energy getting any closer to reality?Life by 2100: nanotech, cybernetics, and commercial space travelPredictions for what the world will be like in 2100?Webb spots solar flares from TRAPPIST for the first timeFrom scraps to solutions: Charting progress in metals recyclingHow much water is there on the Moon? Maybe not enoughGeneral Atomics' new drone radar can track balsa wood drones Job Board