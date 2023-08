In an event quickly becoming predictable, Russian aircraft (a Soviet-era Russian Tupolev Tu-142 Bear-F and Tu-142 Bear-J) have been intercepted and driven away by British Royal Airforce Typhoons North of Scotland. Scrambled on Monday (August 14), the RAF fighters took off from Lossiemouth in northeast Scotland. This is one of the RAF's two Quick Reaction Alert [QRA] stations where fighter pilots are constantly alert.

Scramble!

According to a British Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson, the interception occurred near the Shetland Islands, reports the Telegraph. This is not the first time this has happened in the last few years, with a similar event occurring in November 2021 and June 2023. Russian bombers were also intercepted fairly recently in March 2020 near Alaska.