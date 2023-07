A team of volunteers exploring the Tenants Hill landscape in South Dorset, England have uncovered a vanishingly rare “polissoir”, The Guardian reported.

This remarkable Neolithic artifact used as a polishing stone by our ancient ancestors to refine their tools was found hidden among the rugged boulders of the Valley of Stones, a National Nature Reserve in Dorset.

The discovery— only the second polissoir found in its original position, firmly embedded in the earth, in all of England— has left researchers and historians thrilled.

Unraveling the Secrets of the Polissoir

At first glance, the polissoir appeared like any other ordinary stone, blending in with its rocky companions. However, its smooth and glossy surface gave its extraordinary nature away.