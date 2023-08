Archaeologists have unveiled detailed insights into the dietary habits of ancient people living in the Caucasus region during the Maykop period (3700–2900 BCE), according to a new study published in iScience.

By analyzing protein residues from ancient cooking cauldrons, they uncovered evidence of a varied menu comprising deer, sheep, goats, and dairy.

Rare and prestigious cauldrons

Recovered from burial sites in the Caucasus region, the cauldrons reflect the region's historical significance spanning from Southwestern Russia to Turkey, including present-day Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

"It's really exciting to get an idea of what people were making in these cauldrons so long ago," said lead author Shevan Wilkin, from the University of Zurich, Switzerland, in a press release.