Real bridge in the Mona Lisa found by art historian; Tuscan town rejoices

A press conference broke the hearts of a thousand people and may lead to a rivalry between two Tuscan villages.

Silvano Vinceti, an Italian historian, has broken the news that the bridge portrayed in the painting of Mona Lisa is the Romito bridge in the Tuscan town of Laterina, reports the Telegraph.

This goes against the popular notion of the Ponte Buriano, a stone bridge built in the 13th century spanning the Arno River, being the bridge in Leonardo Da Vinci's painting.

“The distinctive form of the Arno along that stretch of territory corresponds to what Leonardo portrayed in the landscape to the left of the noblewoman depicted in the famous painting,” said Vinceti at the press conference held in Rome.