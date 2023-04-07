Record-breaking 55.22-carat ruby set to dazzle at Sotheby's auction

The ruby, which tips the scales at a stunning 55.22 carats, is of the best quality, with a distinctive red tint that is exceptionally pursued by jewel fans all over the planet. It was found in Mozambique in 2019 and has since been masterfully sliced and cleaned to feature its regular magnificence and splendor.

Set to be auctioned off by Sotheby's

As reported by CNN, the jewel is supposed to draw in revenue from purchasers across the globe, with many top-level authorities and financial backers expected to compete for the opportunity to claim this notable piece. The ruby is set to be sold by Sotheby's, one of the world's driving closeout houses, and will be essential for a renowned offer of intriguing and significant pearls and gems.

Speaking about the upcoming auction, Sotheby's Chairman for jewelry, Gary Schuler, said: "This is a truly exceptional stone, and we are thrilled to be able to offer it to our discerning clients. The demand for top-quality rubies has never been higher, and we expect this gem to set a new record for its kind."

Mozambique ruby is expected to break the previous records

The record for the highest price ever paid for a ruby at auction is currently held by the Sunrise Ruby, a 25.59-carat gemstone that sold for over $30 million in 2015. The Mozambique ruby, with its superior size and quality, is expected to surpass this record by a considerable margin.