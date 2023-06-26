Record-breaking tree in China stands as Asia's tallest at 102.3 meters

The tallest tree in Asia has just been identified in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Could you make some noise for the Himalayan cypress (scientifically known as Cupressus torulosa)?

It stands tall in the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon in Bome County of Nyingchi Prefecture of this region.

The massive tree's height is approximately 102.3 meters, making it Asia's tallest known tree. Interestingly, the new record-holder tree is taller than the famed Statue of Liberty (93 meters) in the United States.

Not only that, but the tree is now the world's second-largest after the coast redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) found in America.