Pilot lands plane on a helipad — 212 meters above sea level

At just 27 meters in diameter, Czepiela really didn't have a lot of runway to work with, and at 212 meters above the ground, he had even less room for error. In order to achieve the landing, Czepiela practiced landing more than 650 times on a regular runway with a target painted on the tarmac. As you can see in the video of the stunt, it took a lot of work to get right.

“The landing was the first time I performed this maneuver in real life,” Czepiela said in a Red Bull statement. “I imagined it, trained on a simulator, but never used it in real life before.”

In order to nail the landing, Czepiela and his team had to strip the plane of any unnecessary weight and modify a number of other systems in order to get the plane light enough that Czepiela could stop it in under 27 meters.

In the end, he only needed just under 21 meters to come to a complete stop.

"We needed specific wind direction and precise speed,” Czepiela said. “With too little wind and I wouldn’t be able to stop, too much of it would generate turbulence so intense that it would be tossing the plane, making me hit the building. Therefore, it was essential that we waited for the right conditions. In fact, flying entails 90 percent waiting and 10 percent hurrying, and this project wasn’t any different.”