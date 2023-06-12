Reddit protest: Thousands of pages are going dark for 48 hours

Thousands of pages on Reddit, including some with over 30 million subscribers each, plan to go dark for 48 hours starting today. At the time of writing, some of the pages have already gone dark, while others have decided to extend the period they will remain dark, The Guardian reported.

With an estimated 430 million monthly active users, Reddit is one of the top 20 popular websites on the internet. Users typically subscribe to pages based on topics on the website, which are moderated by long-time users, much like a forum.

Over the years, these pages, also called subreddits, have taken the form of large communities on the internet and are now fighting back against the planned changes to the website.