Organizations like the European Union (EU) are at the forefront of drafting new AI rules that could set a global benchmark. However, enforcing these regulations will take several years.

"In absence of regulations, the only thing governments can do is to apply existing rules," Massimiliano Cimnaghi, a European data governance expert at consultancy BIP, told Reuters.

This means that regulators are turning to laws already in place, such as data protection laws and safety regulations, to address concerns related to personal data protection and public safety. The need for regulation became evident when Europe's national privacy watchdogs, including Italian regulator Garante, took action against OpenAI's ChatGPT, accusing the company of violating the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).