Remains of Egyptian pharaohs dating back to 589 BC found at sun temple

Archaeologists have unearthed broken statues of ancient royalty at a sun temple in Heliopolis, Egypt. Heliopolis archaeological site was once a major city outside Cairo.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the newly discovered stone-carved fragments from this site of ancient importance.

The discovery site of ancient importance

According to Ahram online, the remains were found in the Matariya’s Sun Temple in Heliopolis. The sun temples are dedicated to Ra — the ancient sun god of Egypt. The sun temples had been discovered in various locations throughout Egypt, but the one at Heliopolis was of particular importance to the ancient rulers.