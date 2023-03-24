Remains of Egyptian pharaohs dating back to 589 BC found at sun temple
Archaeologists have unearthed broken statues of ancient royalty at a sun temple in Heliopolis, Egypt. Heliopolis archaeological site was once a major city outside Cairo.
The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the newly discovered stone-carved fragments from this site of ancient importance.
The discovery site of ancient importance
According to Ahram online, the remains were found in the Matariya’s Sun Temple in Heliopolis. The sun temples are dedicated to Ra — the ancient sun god of Egypt. The sun temples had been discovered in various locations throughout Egypt, but the one at Heliopolis was of particular importance to the ancient rulers.
Heliopolis is a Greek word, while lunu is an Egyptian word for it. It is also known as Pillar City or Sun City.
As per the ancient Egyptian belief, it was at Heliopolis where "the world was created, with the first sunrise," Dietrich Raue, excavation leader, told Live Science.
Adding further: "Here the connection of kingship to the creator and sun god was celebrated."
Various Egyptian rulers (pharaohs) are thought to have built statues, obelisks, and other ancient structures at Heliopolis to honor the sun god as well as to approve their rule to the people. For the unversed, pharaohs were the ancient Egyptian rulers. They were regarded as the heads of state as well as religious leaders of their people.
The fragments depict different Egyptian pharaohs, including Ramesses II (reign circa 1279 B.C. to 1213 B.C.), Ramesses IX (1126 B.C. to 1108 B.C.), Horemheb (1323 B.C. to 1295 B.C.) and Psamtik II (595 B.C. to 589 B.C.).
Moreover, the statue fragments showcase the heads of the pharaohs placed on sphinxes. These statues could have been placed in front of gates or beside pillars at the sun temple, according to Live Science. These statutes could have been destroyed and reused as building materials at some point in history. Many other items were also recovered from the site, including a slab with an inscription on it.
