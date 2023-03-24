Trending
Starship orbital launch
Uranus' moons
Midjourney
ChatGPT-4
Space debris
EV expedition
Tesla's supercharger network

Remains of Egyptian pharaohs dating back to 589 BC found at sun temple

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the newly discovered stone-carved fragments from the Heliopolis archaeological site.
Mrigakshi Dixit
| Mar 24, 2023 03:28 AM EST
Created: Mar 24, 2023 03:28 AM EST
culture
Remains from the Heliopolis archaeological site.
Remains from the Heliopolis archaeological site.

Egyptian Ministry of Tourism

Archaeologists have unearthed broken statues of ancient royalty at a sun temple in Heliopolis, Egypt. Heliopolis archaeological site was once a major city outside Cairo. 

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the newly discovered stone-carved fragments from this site of ancient importance. 

The discovery site of ancient importance

According to Ahram online, the remains were found in the Matariya’s Sun Temple in Heliopolis. The sun temples are dedicated to Ra — the ancient sun god of Egypt. The sun temples had been discovered in various locations throughout Egypt, but the one at Heliopolis was of particular importance to the ancient rulers.

Heliopolis is a Greek word, while lunu is an Egyptian word for it. It is also known as Pillar City or Sun City.

As per the ancient Egyptian belief, it was at Heliopolis where "the world was created, with the first sunrise," Dietrich Raue, excavation leader, told Live Science.

Adding further: "Here the connection of kingship to the creator and sun god was celebrated."

Various Egyptian rulers (pharaohs) are thought to have built statues, obelisks, and other ancient structures at Heliopolis to honor the sun god as well as to approve their rule to the people. For the unversed, pharaohs were the ancient Egyptian rulers. They were regarded as the heads of state as well as religious leaders of their people.

The fragments depict different Egyptian pharaohs, including Ramesses II (reign circa 1279 B.C. to 1213 B.C.), Ramesses IX (1126 B.C. to 1108 B.C.), Horemheb (1323 B.C. to 1295 B.C.) and Psamtik II (595 B.C. to 589 B.C.).

Most Popular

Moreover, the statue fragments showcase the heads of the pharaohs placed on sphinxes. These statues could have been placed in front of gates or beside pillars at the sun temple, according to Live Science. These statutes could have been destroyed and reused as building materials at some point in history. Many other items were also recovered from the site, including a slab with an inscription on it.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
Olkaria VI, Kenya: Inside the world's largest single-turbine geothermal plant

An exclusive interview with KenGen's, Frank D. Ochieng, reveals all there is to know about the African giant leading geothermal energy globally.

Sade Agard | 11/4/2022
A Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed ones
innovationpremiumA Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed ones
Baba Tamim| 9/16/2022
A novel membrane desalination approach may provide potable water from seawater
sciencepremiumA novel membrane desalination approach may provide potable water from seawater
Sade Agard| 8/24/2022
More Stories
culture
TikTok CEO testifies before Congress to forestall US TikTok ban
John Loeffler| 3/24/2023
culture
Fasting in space? UAE astronaut aboard ISS sees 16 sunsets daily
Ameya Paleja| 3/23/2023
culture
Elon Musk to send poop emoji to all press inquiries
Loukia Papadopoulos| 3/23/2023