Off the shore of the Croatian island of Korčula, archaeologists have found the remains of a Stone Age road at the submerged Neolithic town of Soline. An artificial landmass previously home to a settlement and now located 4 to 5 meters (13 to 16 feet) beneath the Adriatic Sea was originally connected to the island by an ancient road. According to the researchers, the route predates the organic artifacts from Soline, which have been carbon-dated to roughly 4,900 years ago, by several millennia.

Discovery of the Neolithic road and second submerged settlement

Scientists observed an odd protrusion on the bottom when they looked at satellite images of the waters near Korula in 2021. To get a better look, the researchers dove in with their snorkels and flippers and found the walls of an old town that appeared to be connected to the main island by a little sliver of land. The Neolithic Hvar culture, which inhabited the eastern Adriatic, is thought to have created the site.