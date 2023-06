Little did the team of Sri Lankan doctors know that after they were done removing a kidney stone from 62-year-old retired soldier Canistus Coonghe's abdomen, they would have a world record holder in their hands. Quite literally.

The massive kidney stone has set the world record for both the largest and the heaviest kidney stone to have been ever removed from a human body, as per a press release by the Sri Lanka Army. The colossal ball made up of excess minerals and salts is 13.372 cm long and weighs 801 g.

As you can see in the photo above, it looks like a big turnip that has been rotting in the ground for a couple of years.