Resurrecting The Beatles: AI is here, there, and everywhere

A number of AI tracks made to sound like they were sung by The Beatles are exploding on YouTube.

Sejal Sharma| May 22, 2023 09:04 AM EST
Created: May 22, 2023 09:04 AM EST

Artificial intelligence (AI) is now being used to recreate and reimagine songs sung by The Beatles, which to this day remains the most famous band in the world.

This is great news for the fans who haven't heard a new song from the band even since it was disbanded in 1970, even though the artists continued releasing singles thereafter.

A creator going by the name 'Dae Lims' on YouTube released several songs which were artificially created using the voices and works of Lennon, McCartney, Harrison, and Starr. But it now seems some of those videos have been taken down by YouTube after Universal Music Group (UMG) intervened, citing a copyright claim.

The song taken down was Paul McCartney's 'New,' which was released in 2013 and was the title track of his new album. The song, with the help of AI, was reimagined as if the whole band was performing it. Another song by John Lennon 'Grow Old With Me' was released by Dae Lims, which, again with the help of AI, has the vocals of McCartney as well.

A YouTube user, after hearing the song, commented, "Tears flowed when McCartney's part came in ... Dae, you made an old man cry ... you are a genius."

In 1968, The Beatles recorded fragments of a song they had named "Watching Rainbows," but it was never released full-fledged. But a YouTube user, who goes by the name of John Winston Lennon, released an AI version of the song, and people are going gaga over it in the comments section.

An ardent fan of The Beatles, reporter Andy Meek wrote in BGR, "A song that we can now enjoy in a fully polished and finalized form, imagining how it might have sounded on a modern Beatles album while also never forgetting the group's reminder that all you need is love (plus, as we now know, the power of AI)."

A delight for fans but a menace to the music industry

YouTube, Spotify, and other music streaming services are filled with AI concoctions. Developers are feeding large amounts of data to AI algorithms which, after studying the styles of various artists, the chords, and an artist's tracks, are creating similar-sounding music, often not discernible to a follower or a fan.

Interesting Engineering reported last month that Spotify had to take down an AI-generated song by Drake and The Weeknd called "Heart On My Sleeve." UMG, which represents both artists, told Billboard that the viral posting of the song "demonstrate why platforms have a fundamental legal and ethical responsibility to prevent the use of their services in ways that harm artists."

Furthermore, UMG also sent a warning email to online streaming services, advising them not to let AI companies access copyrighted music "without obtaining the required consents" to train their machines. Shortly afterward, Spotify had to pull down tens and thousands of AI-generated songs from its platform after the streaming service got wind of 'artificial streaming' by the uploaders.