Resurrecting The Beatles: AI is here, there, and everywhere

Artificial intelligence (AI) is now being used to recreate and reimagine songs sung by The Beatles, which to this day remains the most famous band in the world.

This is great news for the fans who haven’t heard a new song from the band even since it was disbanded in 1970, even though the artists continued releasing singles thereafter.

A creator going by the name ‘Dae Lims’ on YouTube released several songs which were artificially created using the voices and works of Lennon, McCartney, Harrison, and Starr. But it now seems some of those videos have been taken down by YouTube after Universal Music Group (UMG) intervened, citing a copyright claim.