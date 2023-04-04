Deorbited: Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy in the US as funding dries up

With private agencies taking up the task of satellite launches, Virgin Orbit was looking to carve a niche for itself by launching them using a modified Boeing 747 plane. The company briefly tasted success when its first commercial launch in 2021 put seven satellites in orbit after carrying them under the 747's wing.

Shortly thereafter, the company went public after raising $225 million and was valued at $3 billion at the time. However, it failed to replicate its success, and launch issues marred its progress.

Why space is hard?

2022 was supposed to be a busy year for Virgin Orbit with plans to carry out launches every week, a Space.com report said in 2021. What we saw instead was pushing back of launch deadlines which further dented investor confidence in the company.

Even when Virgin Orbit raised its $225 million to go public, the money raised was below expectations. With an estimated cash burn of $20 million a month, according to an Ars Technica report, Virgin Orbit needed repetitive successful launches to keep itself going.

Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl, the modified 747 used to launch satellites Tmedia1/Wikimedia Commons

Virgin Orbit's 70-foot rocket called Launcher One was tasked with deploying nine satellites earlier in January this year, a first from U.K. soil. However, a second-stage failure meant that the rocket failed to reach orbit and the nine payloads belonging to the U.S. and U.K. intelligence agencies were forever lost. Also lost, were hopes of raising some money from the U.K. government to further fund Virgin Orbit's research and development work.