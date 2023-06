A day after being crowned with the title of the world’s richest man, little did Elon Musk know that there was a class action lawsuit brewing against him.

The Tesla CEO has been accused of potential market manipulation of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin in a proposed class action lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

Investors of the cryptocurrency say that Twitter CEO Elon Musk deliberately inflated the price of Dogecoin to their detriment, which cost them billions of dollars.

Musk did publicity stunts to trade profitably

The lawsuit reads: “This is a securities class action arising from an undisguised course of cryptocurrency market manipulation by Defendant Elon Musk, from which Musk and his company, Tesla, Inc., wrongfully profited to the tune of billions of dollars on the backs of millions of working Americans.”