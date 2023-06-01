Amazon's Ring doorbell used to spy on customers, says FTC

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the U.S. has revealed in a court filing that a former employee at Amazon used the Ring doorbell to spy on female customers for several months in 2017. The company has been fined $5.8 million over privacy violations in this case, The Guardian reported.

Amazon acquired Ring in 2018 but has found itself deep in controversy over alleged malpractices in the company. A report from the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights group, based in San Francisco revealed in 2020 that the Ring's Android app shared user data such as names, IP addresses, and information about mobile network carriers with third-party trackers. Information from sensors such as magnetometers, gyroscopes, and accelerometers was also shared with these trackers without informing customers.