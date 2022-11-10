Watch as this woman removes rings stuck on her fingers for 15 years
A video showcased this Sunday on the social media platform TikTok shows a woman getting rings removed from her fingers. What’s unique about this case is that the jewelry had been there for 15 years.
The clip is shared by @jewelleryforever.
Three rings make it hard to cut
"Because there are three rings, it's much harder to cut," the retailer explained in the video. In the meantime, he can be seen using a particular device that slots underneath the rings to clip the metal band.
"We have to do them all at once, at the same time," he explained.
The jeweler explained that the woman had tried to have the rings cut off at the hospital, but they refused to help as it wasn't considered an emergency.
"Also, she said she went to her doctor in the hospital, but they were not able to help her, and they told her you'll have to look for a jeweler. The hospital will not do that service unless it's a real emergency," he added.
Now, the woman has to wait for her fingers to heal. This process will take a few weeks.
The video got many responses on TikTok.
“I had my wedding ring removed like that; it had been on my finger for 25 yrs… I cried when it came off! But I got a new one made out of the old one,” said one woman.
“Jeweler here: take rings off at least once a week and soak in water/dish soap mixture. That way, your rings are clean, and you know they can come off,” added another person who clearly had experience with this type of thing.
Will the rings be saved?
On TikTok, users asked if the rings got repaired, to which the jeweler replied that the woman would be back next week.
Another woman shared a sad tale: "This happened to me when I was pregnant. I got swollen on a hot summer day. Had to go to my jeweler, and they cut my bands off. I cried the whole time."
Others said they still felt the pain from their rings: “ It's been three months since I took my rings off, and there is still indents where they were. Luckily I didn't have to cut mine.”
Many recommend not sleeping with jewelry: “I’ve had to have this done before :( my fingers swell so much sometimes. I don't sleep with jewelry on now.”
There you have it folks. The lesson of this story is to take off your rings every night before you go to sleep.
