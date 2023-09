In the Later Stone Age, rock artists in Namibia carved detailed engravings of animals and human prints. Current-day indigenous trackers were able to identify the types of animals illustrated, including their general age and sex, a new study uncovers.

They also studied the preferences of the engravers in depicting certain species, adult animals, and male footprints.

Indigenous trackers spot engravings in rock art

A team of researchers, including Andreas Pastoors of Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany, conducted the study by seeking help from indigenous tracking experts hailing from the Kalahari desert.

The trackers analyzed animal and human footprints in rock art in the Doro! Nawas Mountains, located in central Western Namibia.